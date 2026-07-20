Tamil Nadu: Eight days after mom's death, man hacks sister to death over property dispute

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her elder brother over a long-running property dispute at Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district on Saturday (July 18), a week after the death of their mother, Ambika. Her husband Babu, who tried to intervene, sustained cut injuries in the attack.
The deceased was identified as Deepa, while the accused is her brother Kanthakumar.
According to police, the siblings had been at odds over their ancestral property ever since the death of their parents about two years ago. Despite repeated discussions within the family, the dispute remained unresolved.
On Saturday, Kanthakumar allegedly went to Deepa's house armed with a sickle and attacked her during an argument. When her husband attempted to stop him, he was also assaulted and suffered injuries.
Neighbours rushed the victims to the Sankarapuram Government Hospital. Deepa was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kallakurichi, where doctors declared her dead. Her husband is undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger.
Following the incident, Sankarapuram police registered a murder case and arrested Kanthakumar . The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is under way.