Tamil Nadu: Education department warns teachers of stern action for inappropriate conduct within school premises

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education has urged teachers, via a circular issued to all the schools recently, to act as role models and to avoid any untoward and inappropriate behaviour within school premises, and especially towards students.
The department has warned that necessary administrative action will be extended on teachers if found guilty of their actions.
The circular emphasised that any untoward conduct by teachers will not only violate professional ethics but also undermine the safety and dignity of students. Authorities have reiterated that teachers must maintain discipline, uphold moral standards, and ensure a supportive learning atmosphere at all times.
The circular further instructs all district-level education officials to closely monitor schools and ensure strict adherence to established guidelines. “Any deviation from professional conduct, including physical or verbal misconduct toward students, will invite stringent disciplinary measures,”the circular added.
Additionally, teachers have been reminded of their responsibility to act as role models and to foster a respectful and nurturing educational environment. The department has warned that repeated violations could result in severe consequences, including suspension or dismissal.