Tamil Nadu Education department to promote teachers clearing TET

The clarification followed a representation by three graduate teachers from government schools in Karur and Devakottai educational districts, who had approached the Madras High Court seeking promotion to middle school headmaster posts based on their seniority and TET qualification.

The Supreme Court ruled that serving teachers, regardless of length of service, must qualify in TET. It also made it clear that qualifying in the exam was mandatory for teachers seeking promotion.

However, teachers with less than five years remaining before retirement as on the date of the judgment were allowed to continue until superannuation without clearing TET, though they would not be eligible for promotion. Those recruited before the Right to Education Act and having more than five years left for retirement were given two years to qualify.