Tamil Nadu: Education department issues guidelines for schools to beat the heat

Speaking to DT Next, a member of the government teachers association said, "Every year, as per the temperature, we place a request to the department to extend the summer holidays. As this year, the heat is already rising, we will decide on it a few days before school reopens."

Meanwhile, a department official stated, "The need for releasing such guidelines arose as the temperatures are quite high and precautions are seldom taken by parents and children. Even after children return to schools, we have directed all district education officials to follow summer-related guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents regarding children." The official said students will only be allowed to play indoors to prevent heat-related incidents. Though anyone might be affected due to soaring temperatures, the officials pointed out that infants and small children are more vulnerable to changes in temperature.