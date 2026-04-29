Tamil Nadu: Education department issues guidelines for schools to beat the heat

CHENNAI: In light of soaring temperatures across Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of School Education has announced summer guidelines for students, teachers, and parents.
The Director of School Education, S Kannappan, issued the guidelines recently. Some of the directives for students include: a need for awareness among students to drink sufficient water, drinking water must be carried during travel, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and other liquids must be carried and consumed frequently, along with seasonal fruits.
Other rules include that required ORS packets and first-aid kits must be kept ready in schools, and activities such as planting and maintaining saplings in school campuses must be encouraged.
Speaking to DT Next, a member of the government teachers association said, "Every year, as per the temperature, we place a request to the department to extend the summer holidays. As this year, the heat is already rising, we will decide on it a few days before school reopens."
Meanwhile, a department official stated, "The need for releasing such guidelines arose as the temperatures are quite high and precautions are seldom taken by parents and children. Even after children return to schools, we have directed all district education officials to follow summer-related guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents regarding children." The official said students will only be allowed to play indoors to prevent heat-related incidents. Though anyone might be affected due to soaring temperatures, the officials pointed out that infants and small children are more vulnerable to changes in temperature.