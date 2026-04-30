Tamil Nadu: Ecologist turns water hyacinth into sustainable packaging paper

Sushmita Krishnan has developed a unique, chemical-free paper from water hyacinth that can be used for food packaging, turning an ecological challenge into an innovative opportunity.

The idea traces back to her school days, when a simple newspaper article sparked a question in her mind: could water hyacinth, widely regarded as a problematic weed, be converted into something useful? That curiosity eventually led to years of research and innovation.

"Since my school days, I have been reading about the problem of water hyacinth and wondering what could be done to address it sustainably," said Krishnan, an ecologist working in the field of sustainability.

Water hyacinth is classified globally as an invasive alien species. It depletes oxygen levels in water bodies, disrupts aquatic ecosystems, and threatens biodiversity. Farmers and local communities have long struggled with its rapid spread.