Tamil Nadu eases building approvals with new measures, grants more power to local bodies

Expansion of self-certification, introduction of third-party certification and granting more powers to local bodies to clear housing projects are among the measures.

For residential buildings, the self-certification limit has been increased from 3,500 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft for G+2 and Stilt+3 structures. Third-party certification will be introduced for residential buildings up to 8,070 sq ft.

CREDAI Chennai president Mehul Doshi said the 5,000 sq ft self-certification limit was below what the industry had sought. "We had asked them to increase it to 10,000 sq ft," he said, arguing that this would bring some smaller developer projects within the self-certification system.