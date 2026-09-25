Tamil Nadu: Early introduction of turn system irks farmers

TIRUCHY: While complaints were there from the farmers that the water released from Mettur on September 1 is yet to reach the tail-end regions and flow through the branch rivers, the officials have commenced the turn system of water release for irrigation, which left the farmers who commenced the samba worried and appealed to withdraw the turn system for 10 more days.
The water released from Mettur dam on September 1 by the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reached the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) on September 7, from where the water has been distributed to the Cauvery, Vennar and Grand Anicut (GA) canal. Despite the release of water from Mettur being stepped up to 12,000 cusecs, the farmers from the region have been complaining that the water has not yet reached the tail-end region.
To ensure equal distribution of water to the Cauvery and Vennar, which irrigate 6.5 lakh acres and 4.75 lakh acres respectively in districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, the turn system of water release was in practice, in which water would be released for six days into the Cauvery and the next six days into the Vennar.
Farmers said that the turn system would be practised only when adequate water reached the tail-end regions, and water has yet to reach the regions this time.
However, despite the water failing to reach the tail-end regions, the turn system has been started from Thursday. Accordingly, the release of water into the Cauvery was stepped up to 5000 cusecs, and it was reduced in Vennar from 3,500 cusecs to 1500 cusecs.
“We are frustrated by the introduction of the turn system in haste without even waiting for a month to flow freely so that the tail-end regions could avail adequate water”, said NV Kannan, a farmer benefited by the Vennar system.
He said that the cut in water flow would affect the ongoing cultivation works in the region as the major irrigation canals have not received water so far, and so he appealed to withdraw the turn system for now and release the usual quantum at least for 10 more days.
However, an official from the Water Resources Department said that the turn system would help to ensure fast flow to the particular system and support managing an equal share of water to the farmers. For instance, the farmers in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai, who depend on the Cauvery, would get prompt flow for irrigation.
In a similar way, when the Vennar system is released, the farmers from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam would get fast flow so that it would recharge the canals. “In the meantime, the farmer can prepare their land,” he said.