Tamil Nadu: Early introduction of turn system irks farmers

However, despite the water failing to reach the tail-end regions, the turn system has been started from Thursday. Accordingly, the release of water into the Cauvery was stepped up to 5000 cusecs, and it was reduced in Vennar from 3,500 cusecs to 1500 cusecs.

“We are frustrated by the introduction of the turn system in haste without even waiting for a month to flow freely so that the tail-end regions could avail adequate water”, said NV Kannan, a farmer benefited by the Vennar system.

He said that the cut in water flow would affect the ongoing cultivation works in the region as the major irrigation canals have not received water so far, and so he appealed to withdraw the turn system for now and release the usual quantum at least for 10 more days.

However, an official from the Water Resources Department said that the turn system would help to ensure fast flow to the particular system and support managing an equal share of water to the farmers. For instance, the farmers in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai, who depend on the Cauvery, would get prompt flow for irrigation.

In a similar way, when the Vennar system is released, the farmers from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam would get fast flow so that it would recharge the canals. “In the meantime, the farmer can prepare their land,” he said.