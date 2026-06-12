Tamil Nadu: DVAC to reopen bribery case against Vaithilingam

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday informed the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai that it has sought permission to withdraw its closure report and conduct further investigation into the Rs 27.90-crore bribery case against former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam, who joined the then ruling party DMK ahead of the polls.
The submission was made when a protest petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the closure of the case came up for hearing before Principal Sessions Judge S Karthikeyan. The court adjourned the matter to June 29 to decide on the maintainability of the ED's plea.
The case concerns allegations that Vaithilingam, while serving as Housing Minister and ex officio chairman of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), received a bribe of Rs 27.90 crore from Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to grant planning permission for 1,453 additional dwelling units at Perungalathur. The complaint was filed by Arappor Iyakkam in 2022.
Based on the corruption case, the ED registered a money laundering case and later filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
In its petition, the ED challenged the DVAC's closure report, contending that investigators had overlooked crucial evidence and a documented money trail. The agency sought further investigation into the allegations.
The closure report had triggered political debate, with questions being raised over its timing after Vaithilingam quit the AIADMK and joined the DMK in January 2026. The DVAC had then cited insufficient evidence to close the case.
Following the change of government, the DVAC has now moved the court seeking permission to withdraw the closure report and reopen the investigation.
During the hearing, counsel for Vaithilingam argued that the ED had no locus standi to oppose the closure report as it was not a party to the original corruption case. Counsel for Arappor Iyakkam informed the court that a separate petition had been filed seeking a copy of the DVAC's closure report.