Tamil Nadu: DVAC to reopen bribery case against Vaithilingam

The submission was made when a protest petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the closure of the case came up for hearing before Principal Sessions Judge S Karthikeyan. The court adjourned the matter to June 29 to decide on the maintainability of the ED's plea.

The case concerns allegations that Vaithilingam, while serving as Housing Minister and ex officio chairman of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), received a bribe of Rs 27.90 crore from Shriram Properties and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to grant planning permission for 1,453 additional dwelling units at Perungalathur. The complaint was filed by Arappor Iyakkam in 2022.

Based on the corruption case, the ED registered a money laundering case and later filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).