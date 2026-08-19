Tamil Nadu: DVAC searches 51 locations over multi-crore EB conductors purchase

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) are carrying out searches at 51 locations across the state in connection with suspected irregularities in purchase of aluminium conductors by EB during the previous regime.
Though details of the list of suspects or financial loss to the government is not available right now, it may be recalled that the Energy Minister, R Nirmalkumar, said on June 25, 2026, while releasing the TNEB White Paper, that the government had detected irregularities worth about Rs 1,028 crore in nine conductor procurement tenders floated during the previous government.