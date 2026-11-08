Tamil Nadu drops tiered system for Rs 75,000 loan waiver

But the decision falls short of farmers' demand for a complete loan waiver, as the TVK promised ahead of the Assembly polls.

The government has sanctioned Rs 2,842.774 crore for implementing the scheme during 2026-27, according to a Government Order issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on November 6.

The decision follows consultations with farmers' organisations on October 22, though demands for a comprehensive waiver of crop loans remain unresolved.