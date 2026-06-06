Tamil Nadu: Download board exam answer sheet from June 8

CHENNAI: Students who have cleared board examinations this year and have applied for a copy of their evaluated answer sheets can download them from the Directorate of Government Examinations' website, www.dge.tn.gov.in, till June 16
Scanned copies of answer sheets for computer science, commerce, accountancy and computer applications subjects will be available for download from the afternoon of June 8.
Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to access these documents.
The DGE stated that subject-wise download schedules will be released through separate press notifications a day in advance.
Information regarding subjects available for download has already been published on the official website.