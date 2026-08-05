Tamil Nadu doubles BP control in four years

Drawing on two statewide WHO STEPS surveys conducted in 2019-20 and 2023-24 covering nearly 12,000 adults, the study found measurable improvements across every stage of the hypertension care cascade, from diagnosis and treatment to blood pressure control, underscoring the impact of sustained public health interventions in the State.

The age and sex-standardised prevalence of hypertension fell from 31.6% in 2019-20 to 26.8% in 2023-24. During the same period, awareness among people with hypertension increased from 30.1% to 36.8%, treatment coverage rose from 21.7% to 32.2%, while the proportion of patients with controlled blood pressure more than doubled from 7% to 14.4%.

Even after adjusting for age, gender, education, occupation and place of residence, the researchers found that people with hypertension in 2023-24 were 1.3 times more likely to know their condition, 1.5 times more likely to be on treatment and 2.1 times more likely to have their blood pressure under control than those surveyed in 2019-20. “Overall, hypertension care in TN improved, with increased use of public health facilities for treatment,” researchers said.