Tamil Nadu doubles annual privilege fee for liquor clubs

The revised fee structure also prescribes an annual privilege fee of Rs 25 lakh for clubs in municipal corporations with a population of more than 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh for corporations with a population below 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh for clubs in municipalities and Rs 10 lakh for clubs in other areas.

The Government Order said the application fee of Rs 10,000 and the licence fee of Rs 30,000 will remain unchanged.

The revision is expected to substantially increase the State government's revenue from privilege fees collected from liquor clubs.