Tamil Nadu doubles annual privilege fee for liquor clubs

CHENNAI: The State government has doubled the annual privilege fee for liquor clubs across the State, fixing it at Rs 30 lakh for clubs in Chennai, with the revised rates taking effect retrospectively from April 1, 2026.
According to a Government Order issued by Additional Chief Secretary K Manivasan, the annual privilege fee for clubs in Chennai has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh under amendments to the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, framed under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.
The revised fee structure also prescribes an annual privilege fee of Rs 25 lakh for clubs in municipal corporations with a population of more than 10 lakh, Rs 20 lakh for corporations with a population below 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh for clubs in municipalities and Rs 10 lakh for clubs in other areas.
The Government Order said the application fee of Rs 10,000 and the licence fee of Rs 30,000 will remain unchanged.
The revision is expected to substantially increase the State government's revenue from privilege fees collected from liquor clubs.