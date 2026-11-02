Tamil Nadu: Domestic garment market yet to catch up with Deepavali buzz

Shopkeepers said that chudithars sourced from Surat and Mumbai and children's ready-made garments from Kolkata have also become 10 per cent costlier. Towels manufactured by small-scale producers in and around Salem have seen price increases of up to Rs 10, while lungis produced by powerloom units in Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam have also become more expensive.

Nightwear has witnessed a particularly steep increase. A nightie that previously sold for Rs 150 to Rs 190 a piece now costs around Rs 250, another trader said, attributing the increase to higher dyeing charges, yarn prices and other raw material costs.

The slowdown has hit traders at a crucial time, when Deepavali purchases normally provide a significant boost to business. However, MP Muthurathinam, president, Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA), said the manufacturing sector had been able to withstand several challenges, including the ongoing unrest in the European countries, largely because of the good domestic market.

"The purchasing power in the Indian market is currently stronger than in the export market. Domestic trade in Tirupur is worth around Rs 35,000 crore annually," he said.