Tamil Nadu doctor, medical student nabbed in pan-India LSD ring

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of substantial quantities of LSD and other narcotic substances from the residence of the accused.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of two parcels destined for Tamil Nadu and the arrest of three accused — included a medical student and a doctor — the NCB said.

Apart from LSD, NCB officers also seized 166 grams of hydroponic ganja, 113 nitrazepam tablets and Rs 70,000 cash, suspected to be proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.

The investigation has further revealed that the narcotic substances trafficked by the syndicate were sourced through a darknet marketplace, where a vendor operating a dedicated personalised vendor storefront was offering LSD for sale to buyers across India.