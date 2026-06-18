Tamil Nadu: DMK stages protest inside secretariat ahead of Assembly session

CHENNAI: Minutes before the commencement of the first Assembly session of the TVK government, the principal Opposition DMK staged a protest inside the Secretariat on Monday, accusing the ruling dispensation of a breakdown in law and order and indulging in horse-trading.
Led by Leader of the Opposition and DMK Legislature Party Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, party MLAs assembled outside the Assembly Hall, holding placards and raising slogans against the government. The legislators alleged that the TVK administration had failed to maintain law and order in the State and was attempting to destabilise the Opposition through political inducements.