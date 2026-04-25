Tamil Nadu: DMK councillor booked for photographing vote

The accused, Sudhakar, a councillor of Ward 24 of the Vellore Corporation, is said to have taken a photo showing his vote for the party’s Rising Sun symbol and posted it as a status on his mobile phone.

The incident occurred during polling for the Assembly elections on April 23, when voters turned up at booths across Vellore district. Following a complaint, Sathuvachari police registered a case against Sudhakar, and an investigation is under way.