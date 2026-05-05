Tamil Nadu: DMK calls meeting of MLAs on Thursday

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has convened a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Thursday.
In a statement, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting will be held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, at 5.30 pm. The agenda of the meeting was not specified.
The DMK secured 59 seats in the recently concluded Assembly election.
Party sources said the meeting is expected to discuss the party's future course of action, including its role as the Opposition in the Assembly.