Tamil Nadu: District-level panels formed to monitor SC/ST welfare schemes

According to a circular issued by the department, senior officers serving at the Directorate have been designated as district-level monitoring officers to oversee the execution of welfare programmes across the State.

The department said that as most of its schemes are implemented at the district level, a dedicated monitoring system was necessary to ensure effective implementation, timely review and better coordination.

"As major welfare programmes are executed at the district level, the department has decided to appoint district-level monitoring officers to oversee their implementation. Officers serving in the Directorate have been assigned to specific districts for this purpose," the circular stated.

The Monitoring Officers will function as a link between the Directorate and district-level officials, facilitating better coordination in the implementation of various schemes meant for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

As per the guidelines, the officers have been directed to visit their allotted districts once every three months to inspect the progress of welfare schemes, interact with district officials and conduct field-level reviews.