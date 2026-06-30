Tamil Nadu disburses first instalment of school grant

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education has released the first instalment of the composite school grant (CSG) for the academic year 2026–27 under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.
As per proceedings, 50 per cent of the annual grant has been released to government schools based on Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2024–25 enrollment data.
A total of 37,417 schools have received funds, including 31,141 elementary schools and 6,276 secondary schools. The government has sanctioned Rs 56.35 crore, of which Rs 36.89 crore has been allocated to elementary schools and Rs 19.46 crore to secondary schools. Tiruvannamalai received the highest allocation of Rs 3.06 crore, followed by Salem Rs 2.97 crore and Krishnagiri Rs 2.51 crore.
Schools must spend the grant through the Single Nodal Account (SNA) after obtaining approval from the School Management Committee (SMC). At least 10 per cent of the grant must be earmarked for the Swachhta Action Plan (SAP), covering sanitation, drinking water, handwashing facilities, waste management, and hygiene awareness.
Procurement must follow general financial rules (GFR) 2017, with direct purchase permitted up to Rs 25,000 and committee procurement up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Schools must complete expenditure by 31 December, submit bills through EMIS, and upload the utilisation certificate by 15 April 2027, as ordered by the Integrated School Education Department.