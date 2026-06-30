Tamil Nadu disburses first instalment of school grant

As per proceedings, 50 per cent of the annual grant has been released to government schools based on Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2024–25 enrollment data.

A total of 37,417 schools have received funds, including 31,141 elementary schools and 6,276 secondary schools. The government has sanctioned Rs 56.35 crore, of which Rs 36.89 crore has been allocated to elementary schools and Rs 19.46 crore to secondary schools. Tiruvannamalai received the highest allocation of Rs 3.06 crore, followed by Salem Rs 2.97 crore and Krishnagiri Rs 2.51 crore.