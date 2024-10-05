Tamil Nadu directed to recover properties belonging to Chidambaram temple

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the district administrations of Cuddalore and Karaikkal to initiate immediate steps to resume (take back) all the properties belonging to Sabanayagar temple, Chidambaram.

Justice M Dhandapani directed the respondents to complete the entire process within twelve weeks while disposing of a petition seeking to secure and safeguard the properties of the temple.

The petition was moved by A Radhakrishnan, president of Thiruthondargal Sabai.

On July 4, 2017, he made a representation before the Chief Minister Cell seeking to inspect the properties belonging to Sabanayagar temple at Cuddalore and Karaikkal to find out the status of the properties.

He submitted that the Chief Minister Cell forwarded the representation to the respondents to take action.

Based on the representation the respondents directed the authorities to conduct an inspection, he said.

However, no action was taken by the authorities, the petitioner contended and sought to conduct the inspections.

After hearing the petitioner the court directed the State to conduct inspections to resume the properties within twelve weeks.