He pointed to the immediate transfer of the probe to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) as proof of transparency.

Addressing a press conference here, the state's top police official detailed the department's strict actions against police brutality, highlighted a massive crackdown on narcotics, and launched a new e-CSR portal to enhance transparency in addressing public grievances.

On the recent custodial death in Madurai, the DGP stated that a judicial inquest was immediately ordered to ensure absolute transparency.

"We have a policy of zero tolerance towards custodial violence," Aggarwal said.

"In the Madurai case, you have seen all the CCTV footage of how he was sitting on a chair in the inspector's room at the station, and then he gets up from the chair and goes to use the restroom. But even then, there shouldn't be any doubt at all, which is why we immediately ordered a judicial inquest in this case. We have transferred that case investigation to the CB-CID," he added.

To prevent such occurrences and maintain strict accountability, the DGP noted that all individuals entering police stations must remain under continuous surveillance. Six closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are now installed in every station, with a specific focus on holding cells, he added.

"Our effort is that, to the maximum extent, whoever is coming to the police station, whether it's a complainant or an accused, they must be under CCTV coverage, so that there is transparency about what happens inside the station," he added.

Addressing concerns over violent crime, the DGP provided statistical data indicating an overall decrease in murders across the state and clarified the nature of the homicides. "If you look at rowdy murders, only one per cent of the total murders are rowdy murders," Kumar said, noting that around 90 per cent of homicides instead stem from interpersonal issues like family disputes, petty quarrels, and illicit relationships. "Even that has come down when we compare with last year. Last year the murders due to rowdy motive was more. This year it is less," he added.