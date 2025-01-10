Tamil Nadu: Devotees celebrate Vaikuntha Ekadasi at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Trichy

TRICHY: The 'Paramapadha Vaasal' was opened, and Lord Namperumal was taken in a grand procession at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy on Friday, as thousands of devotees thronged the temple to celebrate the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festival.

Amid the chanting of 'Ranga Ranga Namperumal,' the procession of deity Namperumal passed through the 'Paramapatha Vaasal' (gate of heaven) on the occasion.

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the sacred Ranganathaswamy Temple early on Vaikuntha Ekadasi to witness the divine procession of Lord Namperumal, the temple's revered processional deity. At around 4:15 am, Lord Namperumal, the processional deity of Srirangam Temple, emerged from the sanctum sanctorum through the Santhanu Mandapam.

Adorned with gem-studded armour, kilimaalai (parrot garland), and the Pandian crown, the deity proceeded through the Rajamahendiran Thirusuttru (corridor), Naazhikettan Gateway, and Kulasekaran Suttru. Thousands of devotees participated in this festive occasion.

At the Vraja Nadhi Mandapam, the procession paused briefly for the recitation of Vedic hymns. Later, the crowd's fervent chants of 'Ranga Ranga' filled the air as the Paramapatha Vaasal, also referred to as Sorgavaasal was ceremoniously opened at 5:15 am. The deity then halted at the Thousand Pillar Hall, where devotees were granted a special darshan.

The Paramapada Vasal, also known as the seventh gate of heaven, at the Perumal Temple in Tallakullam, Madurai, will be opened today as part of the Vaikuntha Ekadasi observances.

The Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival is an important event in the Hindu calendar, marking the day when the gates of Vaikunta, the abode of Lord Vishnu, are believed to be open. Devotees fast and pray on this day, seeking the blessings of the Lord.

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, one of the most revered temples in South India, is known for its rich traditions and festivals. The Mohini Alankaram procession is a unique and significant aspect of the temple's celebrations, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.