Tamil Nadu: Devotee collapses to death during Velliangiri trekking

On receiving an alert, the forest officials carried him down the hill using a doli. Medical staff examined him on arrival and confirmed that he had already passed away. Authorities noted that pilgrims are required to undergo basic health checks before beginning the physically demanding trek. However, many devotees often skip these checks, claiming they are fit to continue.



The Velliangiri Hill pilgrimage has witnessed multiple fatalities in recent years. Last season, nine devotees lost their lives during the trek, while three deaths have already been reported in the current season.

Officials continue to urge pilgrims to follow safety protocols and undergo the mandatory health screenings before attempting the climb.