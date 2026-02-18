Tamil Nadu: Development works on fast lane with Rs 28,227 crore to MAWS

CHENNAI: In the State's interim budget, presented by the Finance Minister, Thangam Thenarasu, an allocation of Rs 28,227 crore to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department was listed for various development projects undertaken over the last five years.
The funding is designed to address the challenges of rapid urbanisation, focusing on infrastructure, water security, and public welfare.
Under the 'Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam', Rs 5,300 crore has been allotted over the last five years. This scheme has facilitated over 10,226 individual projects, ranging from road improvements and community halls to modern libraries and gas crematoriums. Additionally, the Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative continues to gain momentum, with 1,227 projects worth Rs 2,491 crore, of which 1,123 have already reached completion.
101 libraries and knowledge centres have been established across various municipal corporations and municipalities at a cost of Rs 199 crore. Mudhalvar Padaippagangal (CM Spaces) are being established in 30 locations across Tamil Nadu to benefit students and entrepreneurs at a cost of Rs 104 crore.
Rs 809 crore has been earmarked to renovate drinking water schemes over 40 years old to address the city's ageing water infrastructure. These 116 ongoing projects aim to enhance efficiency and augment water sources across the region.
The government's flagship Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (North Chennai Development Scheme) has been prioritised with an estimated outlay of Rs 6,045 crore. This comprehensive plan targets balanced growth through the construction of bus terminals, housing, healthcare facilities, and the rejuvenation of coastal areas, water bodies, parks, and sports infrastructure; the construction of electric crematoria; the upgradation of substations and power transformers; and the establishment of polytechnic colleges.