Tamil Nadu: Development works on fast lane with Rs 28,227 crore to MAWS

The funding is designed to address the challenges of rapid urbanisation, focusing on infrastructure, water security, and public welfare.

Under the 'Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam', Rs 5,300 crore has been allotted over the last five years. This scheme has facilitated over 10,226 individual projects, ranging from road improvements and community halls to modern libraries and gas crematoriums. Additionally, the Singara Chennai 2.0 initiative continues to gain momentum, with 1,227 projects worth Rs 2,491 crore, of which 1,123 have already reached completion.