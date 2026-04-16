Tamil Nadu: DEO inspects EVM preparations across constituencies

A press release from the Corporation said that 419 candidates are contesting across the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai

There are 38 candidates contesting in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, 47 in Perambur, Kolathur 35, Villivakkam 28, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 23, Egmore 18, Royapuram 28, Harbour 23, Chepauk-Triplicane 26, Thousand Lights 18, Anna Nagar 24, Virugambakkam 24, Saidapet 15, T Nagar 26, Mylapore 19, and Velachery 27.