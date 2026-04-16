Tamil Nadu: DEO inspects EVM preparations across constituencies

CHENNAI: In a final push toward preparations for the Assembly elections, the District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner, J Kumaragurubaran, inspected the installation of ballot papers featuring candidate names, colour photographs, and symbols into Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Thursday.
A press release from the Corporation said that 419 candidates are contesting across the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai
There are 38 candidates contesting in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, 47 in Perambur, Kolathur 35, Villivakkam 28, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 23, Egmore 18, Royapuram 28, Harbour 23, Chepauk-Triplicane 26, Thousand Lights 18, Anna Nagar 24, Virugambakkam 24, Saidapet 15, T Nagar 26, Mylapore 19, and Velachery 27.
Kumaragurubaran visited and oversaw the technical integration of the ballot papers at NK Thirumalachariar Girls Higher Secondary School on Dr Besant Road and Chennai Higher Secondary School on Bheemanna Garden Street in the Chepauk-Triplicane and Mylapore constituencies,” added the press release.
During these visits, he instructed election officials to ensure the process remains error-free and transparent.