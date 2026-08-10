Tamil Nadu: Delta farmers welcome incentives, seek paddy MSP promised during polls

Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said the Rs 709.50-per-tonne hike in the sugarcane incentive was a decent increase and would take the price to Rs 4,000 per tonne. However, the Chief Minister had assured farmers during the election campaign that sugarcane would fetch Rs 4,500 per tonne.

“Though the present price of Rs 4,000 per ton is a comfortable hike, it is applicable to the crushing period that commences from October 2026 to September 30, 2027 and only one lakh sugarcane farmers alone can benefit,” he said.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane from the next crushing period. “The State government has proposed to increase Rs 5,000 crore more through the Tasmac sales, and sugarcane is one of the major raw materials, so the State government should encourage the sugarcane farmers who would support income generation to the State,” he said.