Tamil Nadu: Delta farmers ready for alternate crops, seek expert guidance

Farmers said that the failure to take up kuruvai cultivation would result in an estimated loss of Rs 1,125 crore in income across the Delta. They added that the absence of the crop would also affect cattle due to a shortage of fodder.

"The Food Minister, who visited the Delta, suggested that farmers take up alternate crop cultivation to compensate for the kuruvai loss. It is a timely suggestion. The government should convene a meeting with officials and farmers to discuss suitable alternatives so that farmers receive proper guidance," said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.