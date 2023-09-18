Tamil Nadu delegation in Delhi to discuss Cauvery dispute with Centre

NEW DELHI: A delegation from Tamil Nadu led by Water resources Minister Durai Murugan is in New Delhi to meet Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the Cauvery water sharing issue, which has been a bone of contention of late with neighbouring Karnataka. The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in either state.

The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry with respect to their individual water-sharing capacities. “Cauvery water management committee and regulatory committee have recommended Karnataka to release five thousand cusec water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days but Karnataka has not released even a drop of water,” said Durai Murugan, Water Resource Minister for Tamil Nadu, as he left for Delhi.

“We are going to ask the central minister today what are you going to do since you are looking on these two committees. Are you going to order Karnataka and monitor the situation,” he said. Asked whether the Karnataka government was lying on the water shortage in the state, Murugan without any hesitation alleged, “Yes, they are lying.”

Viduthalai Siruthigal Katchi ( VCK ) party chief and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan said, “Today, we are planning to meet Union water resource Minister on Cauvery water issue. He should intervene and hope he will ask Karnataka governemnt and implement the Cauvery water management order to release water to Tamil Nadu.”

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained his state was not in a position to release water as was ordered by the Supreme Court.

"We have faced a severe deficit of rain in August compared to the previous 100 years. We don't have water, that's why we are not in a position to release water as per the SC order," Siddaramaiah told reporters after an all-party meeting.

The meeting was convened to discuss the next course of action after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directed the state government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu over the next 15 days.