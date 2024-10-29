Tamil Nadu declares heatwaves as state-specific disaster; kin of victims to get Rs 4 lakh

CHENNAI: Even as the heatwave during summer are becoming a common affair in Tamil Nadu claiming lives, the State government has declared heatwave as a disaster. With the declaration, families of heat wave victims would get Rs 4 lakh relief.

As per the Gazette notification of Revenue and Disaster Management department, heatwave is emerging as a major threat that affects the daily lives of elderly people, children, patients with co-morbidities and other medical conditions and who are engaged in working in open environments.

Tamil Nadu has a long coastline where the humidity goes up during summer months. Cities like Madurai, Tiruchy, Vellore, Namakkal, Dindigul and Krishnagiri have barren rocky hillocks which absorb and reflect heat even at nights.

“The risk of heatwaves is high in urban areas also. For example, urban regions are having higher population concentration, urban heat effect (due to cement/concrete, emission from vehicle and air conditioners, and others) could aggravate the conditions caused by atmospheric phenomena. Structures such as buildings, roads, and other infrastructure in urban areas absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat leading to urban heat island formation due to extensive heatwave conditions,” the notification said.

In the absence of such a notification, relief cannot be provided to the general public affected by heatwave conditions. Funds cannot be provided to the line departments under the State Disaster Response Fund towards various relief measures.

“In view of the heatwave condition that prevailed over the State in April and May, 2024 and its impact over the general public, it becomes necessary to notify a heatwave as a State specific disaster to provide relief to the people affected due to heat wave conditions,” the notification added.

As the notification has been issued, Rs 4 lakh per deceased person, including those involved in the relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, will be given subject to the certification regarding cause of death from the appropriate authority.

In April and May 2024, Erode and Karur recorded a temperature of above 40-degree Celsius on 31 and 26 days respectively. Vellore and Tirupattur recorded high temperatures on 23 and 21 days each. Surprisingly, Chennai recorded this higher range of temperature in six days only.

It may be noted that CM Stalin had announced in June that the heatwave will be declared a state disaster