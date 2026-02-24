Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing warns against using apps streaming pirated content

Authorities cautioned that these unauthorised apps, often distributed through third-party websites, pose serious cyber and legal risks. Officials explained that installing such applications typically requires users to disable built-in security settings on mobile phones, leaving devices vulnerable to malware. Once installed, these apps can secretly access personal data including contacts, photos, and messages.

Cybercriminals may exploit this information to commit frauds such as digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes, and job-related frauds. In some cases, banking and financial details are stolen, leading to significant monetary losses.