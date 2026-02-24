Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing warns against using apps streaming pirated content

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu issued a public advisory warning citizens against using pirated movie and streaming applications that falsely claim to offer free access to movies, web series, and live TV content.
Authorities cautioned that these unauthorised apps, often distributed through third-party websites, pose serious cyber and legal risks. Officials explained that installing such applications typically requires users to disable built-in security settings on mobile phones, leaving devices vulnerable to malware. Once installed, these apps can secretly access personal data including contacts, photos, and messages.
Cybercriminals may exploit this information to commit frauds such as digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes, and job-related frauds. In some cases, banking and financial details are stolen, leading to significant monetary losses.
The advisory also warned that pirated platforms frequently display fake advertisements and phishing links designed to deceive users. Accessing or sharing pirated content is illegal and may result in prosecution under existing laws.
It urged citizens to avoid downloading apps from third-party websites, Telegram channels, or social media links.
The Cyber Crime Wing emphasised not to enable "Install from unknown sources" and to remain cautious of apps offering "free OTT access" or "premium content without subscription.
"Citizens are also advised not to click on suspicious pop-ups or ads, to use only licensed OTT platforms from official app stores, and to remember that watching or sharing pirated content is a punishable offence,” it said.