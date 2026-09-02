Tamil Nadu: CVS flags move to cut consumer courts by half

CHENNAI: The Opposition party AIADMK raised the issue of reducing the number of district consumer disputes redressal commissions by 50 per cent in the Assembly on Tuesday, urging a relook.
During Zero Hour, AIADMK member CVe Shanmugam said that the government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the Tamil Nadu government had decided to reduce the number of Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions from 32 to 14.
"The government should not take this decision and should continue with all 32 Commissions," he demanded.
Food and Consumer Affairs Minister P Venkataramanan said that people should be happy when the number of cases before the consumer disputes redressal commissions decreases, adding that both consumers and traders were following the rules laid down by the government.
"When consumer-related cases decrease, the number of commissions will be reduced. If the number of cases increases, the number of Commissions will be increased," he said.