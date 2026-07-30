Tamil Nadu crosses enrolment target with over 4.23 lakh admissions in government schools

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu crossed its enrollment target with 4,23,955 children newly admitted to government and government-aided elementary schools across the State for the 2026–27 academic year, as of July 28. The milestone reflects strong participation, with Class 1 admissions accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the total intake.
According to the latest data released by the Directorate of Elementary Education, as many as 2,94,209 students have been enrolled in Class 1, making it the largest share of fresh admissions. Officials said this reflects the continued focus on ensuring access to primary education and encouraging parents to enrol children in government schools at the beginning of their academic journey.
The report also shows that 41,231 children have been admitted to Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) Classes. The enrolment at the pre-primary level is expected to strengthen the transition of children into formal schooling and improve foundational learning outcomes.
Meanwhile, 88,515 students have secured admissions in Classes 2 to 8, indicating that a significant number of children have either transferred from other institutions, including private schools or joined government schools during the current academic year.
The enrollment figures come amid the state government's sustained efforts to strengthen public education through infrastructure development, enhanced learning facilities, teacher recruitment, and student welfare initiatives. Schemes such as free textbooks, uniforms, school bags, notebooks, nutritious mid-day meals, and transport support continue to play a crucial role in attracting and retaining students in government schools.
Education department officials are expected to continue special enrolment campaigns in the coming weeks to ensure that every eligible child is brought into the school system before the admission process concludes. The government has consistently emphasised that increasing enrolment, reducing dropouts, and improving foundational literacy and numeracy remain key priorities for the state's school education sector.