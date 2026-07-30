Tamil Nadu crosses enrolment target with over 4.23 lakh admissions in government schools

According to the latest data released by the Directorate of Elementary Education, as many as 2,94,209 students have been enrolled in Class 1, making it the largest share of fresh admissions. Officials said this reflects the continued focus on ensuring access to primary education and encouraging parents to enrol children in government schools at the beginning of their academic journey.

The report also shows that 41,231 children have been admitted to Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) Classes. The enrolment at the pre-primary level is expected to strengthen the transition of children into formal schooling and improve foundational learning outcomes.