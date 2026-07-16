Tamil Nadu cracks down on coloured papads, cites serious health risks to children

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of artificially coloured papads across the State, citing potential health hazards associated with synthetic colour additives and warning that children are particularly vulnerable to their harmful effects.
The department said brightly coloured papads, often sold in markets, tourist destinations and exhibition grounds to attract children, could pose serious risks to public health. It has directed food safety officials to intensify inspections and ensure that such products are removed from sale across the State.
Issuing a public advisory, the department warned that regular consumption of artificially coloured papads could lead to digestive disorders, kidney damage and an increased risk of cancer over time.
It also cautioned that children consuming these products could develop allergic reactions and attention-related disorders owing to the presence of synthetic colouring agents.
“Artificially coloured papads can endanger public health. Parents should avoid buying such products for children and instead choose traditionally prepared varieties,” the department said.
As part of the enforcement drive, vendors have been instructed not to sell coloured papads in markets, tourist spots, fairs, exhibitions or other public places.
Officials have also been directed to take appropriate action against violations under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.
The department urged consumers to opt for conventional papads prepared using ingredients such as black gram, rice and other traditional food grains, noting that such products are safer and free from unnecessary artificial additives.