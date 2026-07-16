Tamil Nadu cracks down on coloured papads, cites serious health risks to children

The department said brightly coloured papads, often sold in markets, tourist destinations and exhibition grounds to attract children, could pose serious risks to public health. It has directed food safety officials to intensify inspections and ensure that such products are removed from sale across the State.

Issuing a public advisory, the department warned that regular consumption of artificially coloured papads could lead to digestive disorders, kidney damage and an increased risk of cancer over time.

It also cautioned that children consuming these products could develop allergic reactions and attention-related disorders owing to the presence of synthetic colouring agents.