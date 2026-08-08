Tamil Nadu: Crackdown on corruption continues, RDO held for collecting bribe for quarry sand excavation

PARAMAKUDI: Ramanathapuram Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Police arrested Paramakudi Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Saravana Perumal for allegedly accepting a ₹50,000 bribe from a person seeking permission to excavate quarry sand. The RDO’s car driver, Sundar, who allegedly acted as an intermediary, was also arrested.
According to the police, the complainant approached the RDO seeking an NOC and permission for excavation. The officer allegedly demanded ₹50,000 bribe.
Based on the complaint, the anti-corruption police laid a trap and caught the RDO while accepting the cash at his residence near Ottappalam in Paramakudi.