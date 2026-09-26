Tamil Nadu: Councillors flag salary cuts, staff rationalisation among school data operators

Standing Committee Chairman for Education D Viswanathan questioned the decision to route the salaries of 180 data entry operators through an external agency.

The operators work across 417 GCC-run schools, including 206 primary, 130 middle, 46 high and 35 higher secondary schools, assisting headmasters with student data, welfare assistance details and administrative reports. They were engaged through Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd (OMCL) for the 2026-27 academic year (July 2026 to June 2027).

“Workers whose monthly salary was fixed at Rs 26,765 or Rs 26,755 were receiving only Rs 20,768 after deductions,” Viswanathan said. “In addition to deductions like PF and ESI, Rs 1,896 is being deducted as service and GST charges. Instead of paying through contractors, the GCC should directly credit salaries as was done earlier.”