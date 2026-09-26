Tamil Nadu: Councillors flag salary cuts, staff rationalisation among school data operators

CHENNAI: Councillors raised concerns over salary deductions and staff rationalisation affecting temporary data entry operators and computer assistants working in civic schools.
Standing Committee Chairman for Education D Viswanathan questioned the decision to route the salaries of 180 data entry operators through an external agency.
The operators work across 417 GCC-run schools, including 206 primary, 130 middle, 46 high and 35 higher secondary schools, assisting headmasters with student data, welfare assistance details and administrative reports. They were engaged through Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd (OMCL) for the 2026-27 academic year (July 2026 to June 2027).
“Workers whose monthly salary was fixed at Rs 26,765 or Rs 26,755 were receiving only Rs 20,768 after deductions,” Viswanathan said. “In addition to deductions like PF and ESI, Rs 1,896 is being deducted as service and GST charges. Instead of paying through contractors, the GCC should directly credit salaries as was done earlier.”
Perungudi zone chairman SV Ravichandran said that the number of data entry operators in Zone 12 had been reduced from 20 to 12. “Contractors quoting 35% lower rates in tenders have reduced workers’ salaries from Rs 18,000 to Rs 15,000, affecting their livelihoods,” he alleged.
Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar asked the GCC Commissioner Sameeran to enforce a strict minimum wage to prevent sudden reductions in the pay of temporary staff.
Responding to concerns, Sameeran clarified, “OMCL is a State-owned public sector organisation and not a private agency. The minimum wage of Rs 868/day was fixed as per the Labour Department’s minimum wage order, and will be ensured.”
On staff rationalisation, he stated that the GCC would assess the actual requirement in each zone and retain staff wherever necessary while streamlining excess positions.