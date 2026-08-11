Tamil Nadu: Could Vellappatti hold clues to an ancient port?

Pottery fragments, burial urns, beads, conch bangles and evidence of conch-cutting activity are among the archaeological remains found during a recent field survey in an area known as ‘Odai’, between Tharuvaikulam and Vellappatti.

Archaeologist A Michael Dinesh Joel, who conducted the survey with K Karuppasamy, believes the findings warrant a detailed excavation to understand the history of the region.

The survey was undertaken while looking for the cultural continuity of Pattanamarudur, where the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department is currently conducting excavations. Pattanamarudur, around 6 km from the ‘Odai’ site, was an important centre for conch-cutting and making ornaments during the medieval period.

But the evidence from the ‘Odai’ area appears to tell a longer story.