Tamil Nadu: Cotton price hits new high; sold at Rs10,761 per quintal

Crosses last year’s record

Usually, cotton is sold between Rs 9,000 to Rs 1,000 per quintal. For instance, the highest price recorded at the market last year was Rs 9,700, said officials. However, the increase in demand this year has led to the surge in price.

Traders from Tirupur, Theni, and many other places have flocked to the Villupuram market in large numbers. The increase in demand this season has intensified the competition between the traders, who are trying to outbid each other to buy higher quality cotton.