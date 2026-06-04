Tamil Nadu: Cops get 3-day custody of Sulur case accused

The police moved the Pocso court seeking five days’ custody of the prime accused Karthik (34) and his accomplice Mohanraj (31) to inquire. As Karthik suffered fractures to his arm and leg after jumping from the first floor of a building where he was hiding when police closed in on him on May 22, he was brought from Coimbatore Central Prison on a stretcher.

He was also attacked by five other convicts using steel plates, spoons and tumblers a few days ago. As the petition came up for hearing, the Pocso court judge Bhagavathi Ammal granted three days’ police custody of the duo. They were then taken to an undisclosed location for inquiry.