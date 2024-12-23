Tamil Nadu cops arrest two drivers transporting rotten meat, septic tank waste from Kerala

CHENNAI: The Kaliyakavilai police on Sunday arrested two lorry drivers for allegedly carrying food and septic tank waste from Kerala that were to be dumped in Tamil Nadu.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the accused were identified as Manikanda Deva from Tenkasi and Valli Murugan from Tirunelveli.

Over 10,000 lorries operate between Tamil Nadu and Kerala every day via Kaliyakavilai in Kanniyakumari that is located on the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border. Following repeated reports that many truck drivers were bringing medical and food waste from Kerala and dumping it in Tamil Nadu, the police decided to conduct regular vehicle checks in the area.

Further inquiries revealed that many of the truck drivers who were returning with empty vehicles were transporting waste from Kerala and dumping it in Tamil Nadu for money. The officials who were conducting a vehicle check on Sunday noticed two suspicious lorries that were emanating stench.

On intercepting the lorries and checking their contents, the officials were shocked to find the vehicles carrying meat waste and waste from septic tanks. On inquiry, the drivers admitted that they were bringing the waste to dump in it Kaliyakavilai. Following this, the duo was arrested and their lorries were seized.

District police superintendent Sundaravathanam said since these incidents were taking place frequently, strict action would be initiated, including being detained under the Goondas Act if drivers continue to bring waste from Kerala and dump it in Tamil Nadu. It may be recalled that recently three cases were registered on a group of lorry drivers for carrying medical waste from Kerala and dumping it in Tirunelveli.