Tamil Nadu: Cooperative societies to provide Rs 1 lakh crore loan in current fiscal

CHENNAI: State Minister for Co-operation, K R Periyakaruppan on Thursday informed the Assembly that Rs 1 lakh crore loan assistance will be provided through cooperative societies for the inclusive economic development of Tamil Nadu.

Responding to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department in Assembly, Periyakaruppan said, "In order to meet the economic needs of all categories such as farmers, poor, middle class people, self-help groups, differently abled etc., through all types of cooperative societies in the state, loans of Rs. 1 lakh crore will be provided in the current fiscal (2024-2025). Through this, there will be a way for balanced economic development across the state."

He also informed that vegetable-fruits stores will be set up in major cities in Tamil Nadu to provide quality vegetables and fruits to the consumers at reasonable prices.

"Special vegetable and fruit routes will be created to procure from Ooty, Dindigul and Krishnagiri and bring them to the stores. Through this, farmers will get fair prices and vegetables and fruits will be available at reasonable prices to the consumers, " the minister said, adding that the infrastructure of the co-operative stores will be modernized in such a way that consumers can get quality consumables at a reasonable price, thereby increasing sales and controlling market prices.

"The online loan facility will be implemented to enable people and members of cooperative societies to get loans quickly and easily. A new "Cooperative App" will be developed so that the public can easily know the services of the cooperative society and the officers can carry out field work. Branches of Co-operative Societies will be established at 100 locations so that the Co-operative's services can reach all the people in Tamil Nadu," he noted.

Responding to the demands of various MLAs in the House over announcing the cooperative societies' elections, Minister Periyakaruppan said that during the last 10 years of AIADMK rule, there were 1,90,26,152 members of cooperative societies, out of which 63,22,288 have now been disqualified.

"Only 59 per cent of the process of linking the Aadhaar card and ration card of the members has been completed. As the cooperative society elections should be conducted in a fair and democratic manner, there is a delay. Steps will be taken to conduct the elections soon," he added.