Tamil Nadu Cooperative Department plans series of loan melas

As part of the initiative, special camps for Singappenn loans and housing loans will be held every Tuesday. In contrast, camps for other priority-sector lending schemes will be conducted every Friday.



In addition, the department will provide long-term loans worth Rs 50 crore through these special camps. The loans will support agricultural mechanisation, the establishment of cold storage facilities, livestock rearing, including dairy farming, goat rearing and poultry farming, and post-harvest infrastructure.



Eligible members can avail themselves of long-term loans of up to Rs 30 lakh. Members of the public can participate in the camps at the Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks in their respective areas by submitting the required documents.



Applicants must submit photographs, identity proof, address proof, Know Your Customer (KYC) documents and land mortgage documents along with their applications.