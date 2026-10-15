Tamil Nadu Cooperative Department plans series of loan melas

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Department is conducting special credit camps and loan melas every week to achieve its target of extending Rs 1.80 lakh crore in loans through cooperative institutions across the State.
As part of the initiative, special camps for Singappenn loans and housing loans will be held every Tuesday. In contrast, camps for other priority-sector lending schemes will be conducted every Friday.
In addition, the department will provide long-term loans worth Rs 50 crore through these special camps. The loans will support agricultural mechanisation, the establishment of cold storage facilities, livestock rearing, including dairy farming, goat rearing and poultry farming, and post-harvest infrastructure.
Eligible members can avail themselves of long-term loans of up to Rs 30 lakh. Members of the public can participate in the camps at the Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks in their respective areas by submitting the required documents.
Applicants must submit photographs, identity proof, address proof, Know Your Customer (KYC) documents and land mortgage documents along with their applications.
The department has urged eligible members to make use of the opportunity to improve their economic prospects through access to cooperative credit. For further details, the public can contact the department through WhatsApp at 9884000845.
The weekly camps are intended to expand access to credit across the State, with a particular focus on housing, priority-sector lending, agricultural mechanisation, livestock development and post-harvest infrastructure.