Tamil Nadu: Consumer redressal commission levies Rs 15k on man for selling expired hair dye

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission levied a fine of Rs 15,054 on a shopkeeper for selling expired hair dye, sources said on Thursday. The complainant Jeyaraman, who is a native of Mannanvilai, Thoothukudi district, bought a hair dye packet for Rs 54 from a supermarket in Coimbatore.

However, Jeyaraman found that the product had already passed the expiry date, a month and twelve days ago. The consumer then approached the shopkeeper and asked him for an exchange of the product which the shopkeeper refused. The frustrated Jeyaraman then took the issue to the legal body and subsequently, a legal notice was issued seeking action and even then there was no response from the shopkeeper.

The President of the Commission Thiruneela Prasad and its Members A Sankar and Namatchivayam directed the shopkeeper to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the complainant. Moreover, the complainant is entitled to the cost of expenses within a period of two months from the date of receipt of the order.