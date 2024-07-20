Tamil Nadu Congress plans yatra across state; Rahul Gandhi to flag it off on Oct 2

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has decided to hold a rally from Kanniyakumari to Chennai and Nagapattinam to The Nilgiris, which would be inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi on October 2, said TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai in Tiruchy on Friday.

Speaking among working committee members in Tiruchy, Selvaperunthagai said, Congress party has been growing on the right path with the good and hard works of Rahul Gandhi and every Congress cadre should have faith that this growth would clear the pathway to St George Fort soon.

“Rahul Gandhi has been the voice of the poor and the image of secularism and so his recent address in Parliament was widely liked and shared among the social media platforms. Even those who oppose Rahul Gandhi ideologically loved his speech,” Selvaperunthagai added.

Stating that fascinated by Rahul Gandhi’s addresses and his commitment to the nation many youngsters express their willingness to travel along with him by joining the party, the TNCC president said, the senior cadre should not be worried that they would eat away their opportunities. “The senior members should whole heartedly welcome the youth into the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selvaperunthagai said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra played a key role for INDIA bloc’s victory. “Where ever he rallied, the INDIA bloc won. If Congress is strengthened, the INDIA bloc will become strong and the nation would be stronger thereafter and so we all must work together for strengthening the party which would ensure Kamarajar’s golden rule,” he said.

The TNCC has planned to organise a yatra from Kanniyakumari to Chennai and Nagapattinam to The Nilgiris on October 2 and Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the rally, Selvaperunthagai said. Senior Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar and others spoke in the meeting. Later, Selvaperunthagai felicitated freedom fighters Gopalakrishnan (106) and Manapparai Sundaram (101).