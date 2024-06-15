Tamil Nadu Congress Committee constitutes 18-member poll committee to assist DMK

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Friday constituted an 18-member election committee to support DMK in the July 10 Vikravandi by poll.

According to an announcement made by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, former TNCC presidents K V Thangkabalu, EVKS Elangovan, M Krishnasamy, Su Thirunavukkarasar, K S Alagiri and Congress legislature party leader S Rajesh Kumar among others would be a part of the 18-member Congress poll committee which would work for the victory of DMK candidate 'Anniyur' A Siva.

Debutante MP-elect R Sudha of Mayiladuthurati and incumbent Cuddalore MP Dr M K Vishnuprasad would also be members of the poll committee, which has been constituted close on the heels of the Congress state general council meeting disturbing peace in the state polity.

The ruling DMK has already set up a committee of a dozen leaders, including eight ministers to oversee poll work in Vikravandi. The ministers have been entrusted with the responsibility of handling poll affairs in a union each in the rural Assembly segment.

The poll committee, though a regular affair in the game of alliance politics, is also seen the state Congress attempt to mend fences with the ruling DMK which was unimpressed with speakers at the Congress general council kicking up a fuss over the national party repeatedly playing second fiddle to the Dravidian parties instead of reviving its fortunes in the state.

The state Congress president tried to push the issue under the rug by issuing a clarification statement extolling the contribution of the DMK in the clean sweep of the INDIA bloc in the recently concluded Parliamentary polls and reiterating its bonhomie with Anna Arivalayam.