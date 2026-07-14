Tamil Nadu Congress chief hits out at Governor, says state will never accept NEP

Criticising the governor's recent remarks advocating for the NEP and expressing regret over the inability to implement the traditional "Gurukul" system, Tagore, in a statement, warned the Lok Bhavan against encroaching upon the educational rights of a democratically elected state government.

"The governor must realise that Tamil Nadu will never accept the National Education Policy (NEP), which imposes the RSS's politics of hate," he said.

"Ever since the BJP government led by Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, it has been systematically dismantling and destroying the education system built during the Congress regime since the days of Pandit Nehru," he alleged.

Stating that "education for all" was the sole objective of the Congress government, Tagore said, "Under the BJP regime, in the name of merit, quality, nationalism, and patriotism, there is a deliberate attempt to make education the exclusive property of only a select few and this is because discrimination and fascism form the foundational ideology of the BJP".