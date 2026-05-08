Tamil Nadu: Cong stages statewide protests against guv over govt formation

CHENNAI: TNCC on Friday launched a statewide protest against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for his refusal to invite the TVK to form the government despite it emerging as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Leading a spirited demonstration at Anna Salai in Chennai, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, and TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai accused the Raj Bhavan of acting as a "puppet" of the BJP-led Centre and subverting democratic norms.
Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Chodankar launched a scathing attack on the Governor's delay in government formation.
"The Governor has a mission, but he is following (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. That is his problem," Chodankar charged
When asked about mounting speculation regarding a potential "outside support" arrangement between traditional rivals DMK and AIADMK to keep the TVK-Congress combine out of power, Chodankar said, "Let them come together. Let everyone get exposed before the people of Tamil Nadu.”
According to him, if that happens people will know who is really secular and who is ready to stand by them in this situation.
"I am confident that many secular parties are not ready to see BJP or RSS rule enter Tamil Nadu and will definitely oppose it," said Chodankar.
Addressing his party's recent exit from the DMK-led alliance to support actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK, Chodankar dismissed allegations of "backstabbing" by his party's former ally.
"In a democracy, people are the masters. We have respected the people's mandate," he stated.
Selvaperunthagai demanded that the Governor immediately invite the single largest party to form the government.
"The Governor must implement the Constitution. That is our only demand, and that is why we are protesting today," Selvaperunthagai said.
The Congress, which recently snapped its long-standing ties with the DMK, has aligned itself with the TVK, which won 108 seats. The party cadres held demonstrations across all district headquarters, raising slogans against the Governor and the Union government, while demanding that the democratic mandate of the 2026 elections be respected without further delay.
The protests come amid a tense political climate in the state, as the DMK and AIADMK -- who both suffered significant losses to the TVK -- reportedly explore tactical manoeuvres to navigate the hung assembly.
TVK with 108 seats has the support of Congress' five MLAs but the party is still short of five legislators to form government.