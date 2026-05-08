Tamil Nadu: Cong stages statewide protests against guv over govt formation

Leading a spirited demonstration at Anna Salai in Chennai, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, and TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai accused the Raj Bhavan of acting as a "puppet" of the BJP-led Centre and subverting democratic norms.

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Chodankar launched a scathing attack on the Governor's delay in government formation.

"The Governor has a mission, but he is following (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. That is his problem," Chodankar charged