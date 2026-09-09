Tamil Nadu: Concerns in pre-matric scheme too

According to the audit, data from the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) was compared with scholarship data maintained by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare (AD-amp;TW) Department across eight sampled districts. It found that an average of 46 per cent of schools did not avail the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC/ST students during 2019-22.

During 2019-23, the non-coverage of potentially eligible students under the Pre-Matric Scholarship for SC students ranged between 21 and 52 per cent.