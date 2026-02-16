Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore jewellery shop burgled, over Rs 1 crore stolen

The shop, operated by Ramesh Kumar under the name "Mahadev Jewellers & Finance", was targeted late Saturday night while the owner had gone to a nearby Shiva temple in Vellore for Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

According to the police, unidentified miscreants allegedly broke open the shop's rear shutter around 11 pm, gaining entry and escaping with the valuables kept inside. Ramesh Kumar, who resides behind the shop, returned to find the shutter broken and the jewellery missing.