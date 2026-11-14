Tamil Nadu: Coal-only power bids lower rates by half

The fifth short-term tender, floated by Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) on November 1, attracted bids ranging from Rs 9.50 to Rs 20 per unit for round-the-clock (RTC) supply between January 18 and June 15, 2027.

TNPDCL received just 81 MW against 2,000 MW sought for the second half of January, meeting 4.1% of its requirement. February saw the best response, with 1,381 MW offered against 3,000 MW sought (46%). Offers met 42.8% of the requirement for March, 37.7% for April and 36.8% for May. For the first half of June, generators offered only 181 MW against 2,500 MW sought, meeting 7.2%.

The shortfall assumes significance as the state’s projected evening peak power deficit is expected to rise from 1,388 MW in January to 5,544 MW in April 2027. The deficit is projected at 3,987 MW in May and 4,796 MW in June, increasing the pressure on TNPDCL to secure additional supplies.

TNPDCL may consider buying power at rates of up to Rs 12/unit after negotiating with generators, sources said. The utility’s board will take a call on the offers. With the bids falling short of its requirement, TNPDCL is also considering medium-term procurement of around 2,000 MW to meet demand and contain costs.